Man admits to breaking into Upstate hotel room, violently assaulting woman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the violent sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room.

Aaron McCullough broke into a woman’s room at the Main Street Hotel in Spartanburg around 4 a.m. on May 8, 2020. He threatened the victim with a knife, which he stuck in the wall near the bed.

The victim was beaten and bruised during a violent sexual assault. She was able to identify McCullough from a photo lineup and DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

He fled the scene on a white moped.

McCullough pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“I hope the sentence gives the victim some peace and closure from this terrible crime,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said.

