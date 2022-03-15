Advertisement

One man hurt, another dead in Upstate shooting, police say

Police are investigating after two men were shot.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Easley are investigating after two men were shot early Tuesday morning.

We’re told the Pickens Count Coroner’s Office was called to 115 Eddie Avenue just after 3 a.m. Police said one of the men was injured while the other was dead.

This is all the information we’ve been given at this time. Stay tuned for further details.

