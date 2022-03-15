One man hurt, another dead in Upstate shooting, police say

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Easley are investigating after two men were shot early Tuesday morning.

We’re told the Pickens Count Coroner’s Office was called to 115 Eddie Avenue just after 3 a.m. Police said one of the men was injured while the other was dead.

This is all the information we’ve been given at this time. Stay tuned for further details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.