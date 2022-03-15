Rain returns tonight into Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re been enjoying a stretch of dry weather ever since last weekend’s rain, snow and biting cold. That all changes tonight as an upper-level low pressure system pivots in across the Southeast. A wave of rain will spread north out of the Gulf of Mexico this evening, leading to some showery rain for the late commute. Rain will pick up in intensity from there, with periods of occasionally heavy rain continuing throughout the night. Overnight lows will cool to the mid 40s to low 50s.

Rain will continue into the Wednesday morning commute as well, so be prepared to get up a little earlier to give yourself some extra driving time. Rain will ease back to scattered showers by lunchtime, which will continue into Wednesday evening. Stay alert for ponding on area roads, especially in flood-prone areas. Expect cloudy skies outside of any rain with highs in the upper 50s.

We dry out and warm up for Thursday! Mostly sunny skies return courtesy of a small pocket of high pressure, and that sun is going to give our temperatures a pleasant boost! Expect highs on Thursday to range from the upper 60s in the mountains, to low 70s across the Upstate and northeast Georgia.

Friday sees the potential for a few more scattered showers, but then we’re off on a prolonged stretch of sunny conditions that will take us from Saturday through Tuesday! Temperatures during that time will also consistently run in the upper 60s to low 70s, making for a very nice start to Spring which arrives at 11:33 AM on Sunday!

