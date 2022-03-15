Rescue needs help after taking in newborn puppies that lost mother

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says even though they are full, they couldn’t turn away a litter of newborn puppies that needed help.

A spokesperson said the mother of the puppies died while giving birth to them last week and a partner shelter contacted Brother Wolf looking for someone to save them.

Brother Wolf says neonatal puppies are very fragile and most shelters do not have the time or resources to help. Their team immediately started providing care to the orphaned puppies.

On Tuesday, the rescue said the puppies are all thriving and putting on weight in their foster homes.

Since the rescue has so many young dogs currently, they need help. Their biggest needs are donations to help with ongoing animal supply needs, foster homes, and families looking for a forever friend to come adopt.

Visit the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue website to help.

