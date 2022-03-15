Speaker of the House Jay Lucas says he won’t run for re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jay Lucas, SC Speaker of the House, said he won’t run for re-election this November.

“I will hope that each of you believes I have been a worthy servant of this chamber,” said Lucas during a budget meeting on Tuesday.

SC Speaker of the House Jay Lucas announces he will not run for re-election this November: “I will hope that each of you believes I have been a worthy servant of this chamber.”



Lucas has served in the House since 1999 and was elected Speaker in 2014. pic.twitter.com/zJ4ig59ocA — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) March 15, 2022

Lucas has served in the House since 1999 and was elected speaker in 2014.

In a statement following Lucas’s announcement, Governor Henry McMaster said he was lucky to call Lucas a friend for the more than two decades he’s served.

“Our work together has been close and constant and his leadership has produced unprecedented growth and prosperity for all the people in our great state,” said McMaster. “I look forward to continuing our partnership through the end of this session.”

The state’s GOP Chairman Drew McKissick shared the same sentiment and wished Lucas well in his retirement.

“We want to sincerely thank Speaker Lucas for his years of service and commitment to our conservative causes,” said McKissick. “Over the years, we’ve worked together on building our Party, securing the integrity of our elections, and strengthening the Republican cause across our state.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.