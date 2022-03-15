Students at Asheville City Schools creating project for NASA launch

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students at Asheville City Schools are shooting for the moon with a new project for NASA that will launch into space next year, according to the district.

The district said SILSA and Asheville high schoolers entered into NASA’s Tech Rise Student Challenge, a national competition where students of all ages would have the opportunity to place an experiment they built onto a high-altitude balloon and launch it into space.

Ella Murphy, Graham Hunter, John Nuss, Dylan Black, and Burlton Sober from Dr. Nick Rigas’ Advanced Engineering Class is one of 57 groups from across the nation to have their proposal selected by NASA.

The students are designing an experiment that will go up into the upper atmosphere. We’re told they are working with NASA engineers to design, build, and execute a unique experiment designed to support them in answering the question laid our in their proposal.

As part of their win, students received $1,500 to make their proposal a reality. They are also working with a NASA engineering team on the project.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these students to work as a team designing a unique experiment with NASA engineers and then watch their work be part of a NASA mission. We are extremely proud of our students. Many thanks to NASA,” said Asheville High School Principal Derek Edwards and SILSA Principal Nicole Cush in a joint statement.

The students will deliver their project to NASA in the summer.

The high-altitude balloon, which will include their project, is anticipated to launch into space sometime in 2023.

