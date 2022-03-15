Teen caught with stolen pistol in waistband at Upstate high school

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges after a stolen gun was found on him.

Deputies said a Boiling Springs High School student told a parent that another student pulled a gun on him at school.

When the suspect arrived at school on Tuesday, deputies said he was immediately taken to the office and searched by officials. A stolen semi-automatic pistol was found in his waistband.

He is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, weapon on school grounds, and possession of a stolen weapon.

The teen’s name isn’t being released due to his age, but he was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Spartanburg District 2 released the following statement regarding the incident:

“This morning, our SROs, acting on a tip they received and assisted by our Administration, took a student into custody. The student was later found to be in possession of handgun. The student was arrested, without incident, shortly after arriving on campus and removed from the school by our law enforcement partners. We are thankful to our BSHS Families for doing their part to keep our students and staff safe by speaking up when they see or hear something that concerns them. We are also thankful to our SROs for building the relationships needed to establish trust and open lines of communication with our families. We will continue to do all we can to provide the safest environment possible at BSHS. Today’s arrest shows how committed we are to that mission. Thank you, and as always, please feel free to reach out to me with any questions.”

