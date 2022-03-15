Advertisement

Uber adds fuel fee, Upstate drivers speak

Shale Remien talks to Uber drivers about new fee
By Shale Remien
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When you head home after a nigh on the town, or maybe need a ride to the airport, many of us use Uber.

Now a new fee will be added to your ride thanks to the rising gas prices. Drivers like Alice Aiken and Tim drive full time, but the livelihood they love, is now costing them because of rising gas prices.

“I’m working an extra day to make up for that,” Alice Aiken said.

“It’s used to cost $25 to fill my car up, now it costs $50, so it doubled,” Tim said.

Starting Wednesday, March 16, riders will see a small 45-55 cent upcharge to help drivers compensate for gas. Or does it?

“They only pay you 68 cents a mile, so at 68 cents a mile, if they’re not compensating for gas, it’s not worth it,” Tim said.

Uber said it will re-evaluate this fee in the next two months.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Opening date for Unity Park set WHNS
City of Greenville sets opening date for Unity Park
Cold weather impacts peaches
Cold weather impacts peach farmers across the Upstate
Uber driver speak about new fuel fee
New Fee for Uber customers
Cold weather impacts peaches
Cold weather impacts peaches