Uber adds fuel fee, Upstate drivers speak

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When you head home after a nigh on the town, or maybe need a ride to the airport, many of us use Uber.

Now a new fee will be added to your ride thanks to the rising gas prices. Drivers like Alice Aiken and Tim drive full time, but the livelihood they love, is now costing them because of rising gas prices.

“I’m working an extra day to make up for that,” Alice Aiken said.

“It’s used to cost $25 to fill my car up, now it costs $50, so it doubled,” Tim said.

Starting Wednesday, March 16, riders will see a small 45-55 cent upcharge to help drivers compensate for gas. Or does it?

“They only pay you 68 cents a mile, so at 68 cents a mile, if they’re not compensating for gas, it’s not worth it,” Tim said.

Uber said it will re-evaluate this fee in the next two months.

