Upstate Bicyclist dies days after crashing into car

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that a collision between a bicyclist and driver turned deadly on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the collision happened at around 2:29 p.m. on March 11 along SC-414. According to troopers, the bicyclist was trying to turn onto SC-414 when they ran into the side of a moving car. The bicyclist was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, they sadly passed away on March 14 at around 7:24 p.m.

The Coroner’s office has not released any information about that bicyclist. We will update this story as we learn more.

