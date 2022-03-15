Upstate husband, wife sentenced for sex trafficking minors

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A husband and wife from Anderson have both been sentenced to prison for their roles in sex trafficking minors and child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina (USASC).

We’re told evidence presented in court showed Gary Garland, 54, and Shannon Garland, 49, engaged in a conspiracy to force two minors to take illicit drugs and engage in more than 300 sexual encounters with the couple and their partners. The Garlands solicited and advertised sexual encounters on the internet. Five people responded to these sexual solicitation postings and engaged in criminal sexual acts with one of the minors and videos directed by Gary Garland. A sixth person, hotel employee Duwone Allen, was recruited by the Garlands to also participate in the videos.

The District Attorney’s Office said Gary Garland was sentenced to 35 years and Shannon Garland 26 and a half years.

The following six people were sentenced for their part in the Garland’s sex trafficking operation:

Johnny Wells, 58, was sentenced to 13 and a half years

Kianna Dailey, 41, was sentenced to five years

Glenn Whitcomb, 69, was sentenced to a year and a half

Michael Skelton, 33, was sentenced to just over a year

John Towery, 63, was sentenced to five years probation with house arrest

Duwone Allen, 30, was sentenced to five years probation with house arrest

