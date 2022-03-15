Upstate students preparing to sing in competition at Carnegie Hall

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The concert choir of First Presbyterian Academy at Shannon Forest Campus is getting ready for competition. The group will be traveling to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall

One student told us “It’s an experience” to sing in choir.

Students will be participating in the National Youth Choir Festival. This will be the choir’s first major trip in two years.

Their last trip was to Orlando, Florida. On the way back, they found out about lockdowns and restrictions. “You realize how important things are when you don’t have them for a while,” said Ashley Knight, the choir’s director. “It makes me feel free, I feel like a better version of myself when I’m singing,” Connie Juhnevicz, an 11th-grade student said.

This competition is considered to be for elite choirs. So, the pressure to perform is greater than ever. However, the concert choir from FBASFC has won gold medals in multiple states.

”It’s an opportunity that they want to finest schools, the finest programs to go to,” Knight said.”

I do well under pressure,” said Cadence Chapman, a 9th-grade student in the choir said.

There are around 20 students participating this semester. All of them are girls. But, it’s not stopping these students from reaching their goals.”

A lot of the Carnegie music is with boys, tenor and basses,” Knight said. They’ve learned all these pieces in two different keys.”Accepting the challenge is something students will appreciate in the long run.

”But I feel like it’s a new way for me to learn and it’ll push me if I want to do music in college,” Juhnevicz said.

