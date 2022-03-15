Warmer Today, Rain and Cooler Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Clouds increase tonight with showers arriving after 10PM or so. Lows will be in the 40s. Wednesday morning will start with soaking rain, and highs will stay in the 50s through the day. Rain tapers off Wednesday night with lows in the 40s.

For Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, we’re looking at partly cloudy and mild conditions with highs in the low 70s, some upper 60s in the mountains. Thursday night remains dry with lows in the 40s.

Showers are back in the forecast on Friday, scattered in nature, with highs near 70, with mid 60s in the mountains. Friday night will be drier with lows in the 40s to around 50.

At this point the weekend looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s and 70s, and lows in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Spring officially arrives late Sunday morning!

