‘The Captain’ reflects on Coach Frank Martin’s legacy at USC

We sat down with "The Captain," Carey Rich from 107.5 The Game, to talk about Frank Martin's legacy at South Carolina
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s Tori Carmen talked to “The Captain,” Carey Rich from 107.5 The Game, this afternoon to get his reaction to Frank Martin’s removal from the University of South Carolina men’s basketball program.

The school announced the coaching change on Tuesday afternoon.

Rich and Tori talked about how this change impacts the team, how Frank Martin was viewed during his time with the school and what could be next for him. Tune in to watch the full interview!

