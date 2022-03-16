Advertisement

‘The Captain’ talks Gamecock Women Hoops as they enter the NCAA tournament

"The Captain," Carey Rich from 107.5 The Game, talks about Gamecock Women Hoops and their chances to win it all this season
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s Tori Carmen talked to “The Captain,” Carey Rich from 107.5 The Game, this afternoon to talk about USC Women’s Basketball and their chances to win the NCAA title this year.

The Gamecocks were recently named the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will play either Howard or the University of the Incarnate Word on Friday.

Listen in to hear Rich and Tori talk about the players, their recent loss to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament and what the team means for the city of Columbia.

