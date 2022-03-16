City leaders plans to upgrade busy streets downtown with cultural corridor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City leaders say it’s time to upgrade one of the busiest streets in downtown Greenville with more people moving to the area and big events like the NCAA tournament coming to town.

The goal of the cultural corridor is to connect the heart of downtown to the Heritage Green area. It’s just a short walk down College Street but city officials say the skinny sidewalks and four lanes of traffic can make that an unenticing walk.

According to city documents, the plan is to make College Street seem more like Main Street. Officials want to reduce the number of lanes so they can double sidewalk space and add green space.

One Greenville resident who walks downtown everyday says she wants to see better crosswalks, specifically with timers that count down how much time is left to cross.

The city has allotted about $3.5 million to the project so far.

Construction is scheduled to start in early 2023.

