Coroner: One person killed in Wednesday morning crash in Seneca

Deadly crash along Tokeena Road
Deadly crash along Tokeena Road(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person died in a wreck in Seneca Wednesday morning.

Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Tokeena Road near Durango Road.

We’re told one person died in the crash.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

