Country music star Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time in 24 years and the first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers.

The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

We’re told this will be the only Stadium Tour stop in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

