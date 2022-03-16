DHEC: COVID-19 could become endemic, provides update

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) held a statewide briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for DHEC, encouraged South Carolina residents to continue getting tested and vaccinated. DHEC said that if all the right precautions are taken such as getting tested regularly and masking up, COVID-19 could become an endemic.

“I think the main takeaways are that South Carolina, other states in the federal government are fully embracing the move towards this endemic approach to the disease. Tests, vaccines, other resources and accurate data and information remain available to everyone across the state,” said Dr. Traxler. “If we all take advantage of these resources like vaccines and masks when needed, and make the best decisions to keep ourselves and others safe. We can thrive in this new normal and prevent COVID 19.”

Dr. Traxler also mentioned the rise of COVID-19 cases in Europe and whether or not the U.S. will see a similar shift.

“I don’t know for certain if we’re going to have a rise in cases in the spring and summer, we are tracking again like I said, what is happening over there, we’re still continuing to surveillance of course just as active as ever, for all the variants and any new variants, here in the united states and even here in South Carolina,” said Dr. Traxler, “but we are not seeing that increase really at all seeing any indicators for it here.”

Dr. Traxler also said that the FDA is working on the authorization of a fourth vaccine for those over the age of 65.

DHEC will host another briefing on Wednesday, March 30.

