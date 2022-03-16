Georgia man arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation ( GBI) arrested a man on sexual exploitation of children charges.

According to the GBI, 49-year-old Howell Tom Scott was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child sexual abuse material), and three counts sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child sexual exploitation abuse material).

GBI investigators said the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit began an investigation into Scott’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material.

The investigation led to a search warrant at his home, where digital devices were searched, and seized, and he was arrested.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this case, and Scott was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

If anyone has information about other cases of child exploitation contact, the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

