Georgia police warn social media trend of using fake guns

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAGRANGE, GA (FOX Carolina) - Police in Georgia are asking people to put their guns down, including fake ones, as a new social media trend is now causing some trouble.

The LaGrange Police Department said police have been receiving calls reporting a person with a gun with some of the reports claiming they have been shot with water beads. This is a new trend that has been seen on numerous social media platforms.

The department said the social media prank challenges people to point their water bead gun at strangers and see if they can hit their target. Often the guns look like real firearms and could be dangerous.

“Parents and guardians, if your child is engaged in this behavior, please discuss the dangers with your children. Check to see if they have altered the color of any of these guns and please dispose of them if so,” said the department.

