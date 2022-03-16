Advertisement

Governor Henry McMaster files for reelection

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster filed for re-election on Wednesday.

McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will run together again.

“When we work together to advance our shared conservative values, we can achieve great things,” McMaster said.  “South Carolina is in the best financial shape ever, and we are excited to build upon that success by cutting taxes. For South Carolina, the best is yet to come.”

Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham has said he will challenge McMaster in the 2022 election.

