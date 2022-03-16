Greer Businesses are Banking on NCAA Basketball Traffic

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Business leaders in Greer said they’re counting on the NCAA basketball tournament in Greenville to help them showcase their restaurants and stores to new visitors.

The city has experienced a growth spurt, according to Sharon Self with Greer Development Corporation.

“Since January 2020, we’ve had about 25 businesses either open or expand,” Self told FOX Carolina. “A new hotel and the city’s first parking garage that opened a year ago have also had a definite impact.”

The city also invested $30 million on a streetscape project that took 18 months to complete. The project wrapped up in June 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

“Businesses that were impeded by the construction and lack of parking then found themselves having to deal with challenges of COVID,” Self said.

Apparently, the city has made up for lost time. Self said the city has grown drastically over the past two years. Within the heart of downtown or just a short distance away are 23 restaurants and 25 retailers, according to Self.

“I’m happy to squeeze in some out-of-towners always,” Andrea Gonzales, with SELECT Restaurant, told FOX Carolina. “A majority of our people come from all over. We’re not just a local Greer restaurant”

Kristi Mabry, owner of Talloni A Shoe Salon, said customers who are from places like New York City and Los Angeles are usually impressed with what she has to offer.

“For them to come into a store like this, they feel like they’ve come home,” Mabry said. “We definitely have the influence of larger cities here.”

Mary Prestifilippo, co-owner of Sparkling Sisters Boutique and Champagne Bar, said she is looking forward to seeing customers who want to take a break from the basketball games.

“I’m hoping...that they will come in, sit at the bar, have a glass of bubbly and a mimosa,” Prestifilippo said. “They can do a little shopping as well.”

