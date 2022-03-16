Growing Greenville: College Street to become ‘Cultural Corridor’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big changes are coming to one of downtown’s busiest streets in the hopes of enticing people to step off of Main Street and into another area of the city.

It’s called the Cultural Corridor plan and would transform College Street, between Main Street and Heritage Green, by reducing car traffic in the hopes of creating more foot traffic.

The city has set aside $3.5 million to start the project, most of which comes from the hospitality tax fund.

Plans include reducing traffic lanes, removing street parking, creating wider sidewalks and adding a buffer of green space. Essentially, once finished, College Street will look more like Main Street.

Lifelong Greenvillian Jennifer Perkins said the project could be the key to helping people expand their idea of what the downtown area is.

“They get to this point and think this is it, but there’s a lot more to see than what you can visualize just looking around,” Perkins said at the corner of Main and College.

Just a few blocks down is the project’s end point: Heritage Green. The city’s arts and culture campus, which is home to the Greenville Theatre, Greenville County Museum of Art, The Children’s Museum of the Upstate, Hughes Main Library, Upcountry History Museum and Sigal Music Museum.

“Tourists don’t necessarily know about the heritage green area, but locals don’t necessarily know about us either,” said new Greenville Theatre Producing Artistic Director Max Quinlan. “I don’t think people are aware of just how much of a gem this theater is.”

Quinlan is hopeful creating a more enticing walk from Main Street will ensure people don’t miss out on everything Heritage Green has to offer. As it is, he worries the spot is easy to miss. After all, he missed out on it when he first visited the area a decade ago.

“I had first come through Greenville actually on a tour of ‘Les Miserables’ so I was introduced to the downtown strip of Main Street, but didn’t know that this area existed,” Quinlan, who officially moved to the area last summer. “So the very first time that I found out about it was with the application for this job.”

The plan doesn’t just focus on the aesthetics of the strip. It will also rethink the best way to keep pedestrians safe, especially at the crosswalks outside of The Children’s Museum of the Upstate.

Quinlan says the wider sidewalks will be more enticing.

“Anytime that I’m crossing that pathway my son is in my arms and my daughter is in my stroller and we are running,” he said. “The number one rule in theater is safety first so that’s a big element of what we’re looking to make sure that is there.”

City engineers are still weighing their options on how to create a safer crossing, but one option includes removing a lane of traffic on the block of Heritage Green and extending the sidewalk out further. That way people aren’t in the road as long.

There are also plans to implement pedestrian leading intervals, which are signals that give walkers a head start before the lights change from red to green.

We checked on the project timeline and found officials are hoping to finalize plans by the end of the year and start construction in early 2023.

Quinlan said it couldn’t come at a better time as all the Heritage Green businesses are still recovering from COVID.

“We were closed for 16 months, which is a really long time,” he said.

But, he says, the real benefit will be for the audience. Making it easier for people to go from the street to their seats, helps them find that connection they’ve been missing.

“We connect to each other,” Quinlan said. “We connect you to a story, to a song, to a fellow artist, to a neighbor, to a stranger. That’s what we’re in the businesses of doing.”

