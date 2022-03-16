Man arrested after shooting gun inside city limits

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Westminster Police department said they arrested a man after he shot a gun inside city limits.

According to police, officers responded to Huff Street in reference to a complaint at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. They said 56-year-old Sonny Peay was in the area yelling and shooting a gun.

Police were able to find Peay and start an investigation. As a result of the investigation, Peay was placed under arrest for shooting a gun inside the city limits, according to police.

Police also said he was in possession of two grams of a white in color powder substance believed to be methamphetamine.

He was charged with discharging a firearm inside the city limits, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and unlawful possession of a firearm, said police.

Peay was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

