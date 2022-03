PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a crash on Hwy. 183 in Pickens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to highway patrol, the crash happened on Hwy. 183 near Old Vinland School Rd. at around 6:33 p.m.

Troopers said there were some injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.