Police department requests help to arrest NC wanted fugitive

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A convicted felon who had warrants for shooting into an occupied building has been arrested, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on March 10, the Spindale Police Department requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office in finding and arresting Matthew Donte Young.

We’re told Young had warrants issued for shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He also had an active nationwide no bond warrant issued by the United States Federal Probation Office that was waiting to be served on him for violating his probation.

Young was found on March 15 at a hotel in Kings Mountain.

As part of the investigation, officers said they learned Brittany Rose Queen was aware that Young was a wanted fugitive and that she was involved in Young’s efforts to evade capture by authorities. Queen was arrested for harboring a fugitive and transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Deputies said Young was taken back to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office where he received a bond of $100.000 in addition to the no bond federal hold for his federal probation violation.

