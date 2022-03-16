Advertisement

Police: Suspect behind 20 catalytic converter thefts arrested, more victims possible

Calvin Medford
Calvin Medford(Waynesville PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police say a man who stole 20 catalytic converters since December 2020 is now in custody.

Waynesville Police Department arrested Calvin Medford on 40 charges related to the catalytic converter thefts. The agency estimates the crimes cost victims between $30,000 and $40,000.

Police say they are continuing to investigate more possible victims and other suspects who may be involved in the thefts.

“The proactive actions of our patrol officers and an in-depth follow-up investigation by our Detectives led to the arrests of Calvin Medford,” Police Chief David Adams said. “Their dedicated efforts helped solve these cases. These types of crimes create a significant expense to the victims and businesses, hopefully, this will lead to some restitution through adjudication.”

