Rain winds down tonight, sunnier and warmer for St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Steady rain will taper off gradually to scattered showers as we look toward the Wednesday evening commute. Continue to use caution on the roads, and be prepared to slow down.

An upper-level low pressure system will continue to drift slowly across the Southeast into tonight, keeping mostly cloudy skies in place. Scattered showers will continue, but will become less and less numerous as the night goes on. Some patchy fog will also be possible, making for some trouble for overnight travel into Thursday morning. Lows will settle in the middle to upper 40s.

Back to sunshine and milder temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day! High pressure will take over for the holiday, treating us to mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 60s in the mountains to the low 70s across the Upstate. Skies will remain clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.

Friday starts with some sun, then clouds will begin to increase into the afternoon hours. Showers will arrive early in the evening as a new storm system tracks toward the Ohio Valley and Appalachians, with afternoon highs topping the middle to upper 60s before that happens.

Weekend looks great! Mostly sunny skies both Saturday, and for the arrival of Spring on Sunday! Expect highs in the low to mid 60s in the mountains, and low 70s across the Upstate.

