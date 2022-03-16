A Rainy and Cool Wednesday, Drier and Warmer St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You’ll need the umbrella all day today, with frequent periods of rain, and maybe some rumbles of thunder as well. Severe weather is not expected, but some of the rain could be heavy at times. Stay alert for ponding on area roads, especially in flood-prone areas. Expect cloudy skies outside of any rain with highs in the upper 50s. The rain tapers off tonight with lows in the 40s to around 50.

We dry out and warm up for Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day! Mostly sunny skies return courtesy of high pressure, and that sun is going to give our temperatures a pleasant boost! Expect highs on Thursday to range from the upper 60s in the mountains, to low 70s across the Upstate and northeast Georgia. Thursday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Friday sees the potential for a few more scattered showers, but then we’re off on a prolonged stretch of sunny conditions that will take us from Saturday through Tuesday! Temperatures during that time will also consistently run in the upper 60s to low 70s, making for a very nice start to Spring which arrives at 11:33 AM on Sunday!

