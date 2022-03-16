Sheriff says ‘huge drug problem destroying this country’ as 800 grams of meth pulled off streets

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they seized over 800 grams of methamphetamine in a recent bust.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said they located a wanted person on Patterson Drive. Travis Jarnagin had an outstanding domestic violence warrant from Clinton Police Department.

Deputies said they found a large amount of cash and meth in a plastic container. In an evidence photo shared by the department, there is a plastic garlic salt shaker visible.

When they searched a vehicle Jarnagin had been in, deputies say they found more than 800 grams of meth.

He was arrested and additionally charged with trafficking meth.

“As we all know, there is a huge drug problem destroying this country,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “The deputies of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office work to combat this in Laurens County and I would like to thank them, along with the citizens of this county for their dedication and commitment.”

