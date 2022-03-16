Spinx to offer gas discount to customers who use Xtras pay

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spinx Company announced the company will offer a discount for it’s loyal customers as a way to offer some relief during these unprecedented times.

The company said due to gas prices rising significantly in recent week, Spinx will be offering a discount of $0.25 per gallon when using Xtras Pay to purchase fuel through May 2, 2022.

Spinx Xtras is a loyalty program that offers customers savings on fuel and other special promotions. Xtras Pay allows customers to link their Spinx Xtras accounts safely and securely to their bank accounts.

“Being customer focused and community centric are part of our core values and our customers and our communities are struggling right now with historically high fuel prices,” stated Stan Storti, president of The Spinx Company in a news release. “At Spinx, we’re proud of our community centric heritage. It’s natural for us to do our best to help our friends, neighbors, and teammates whenever we can. After all, Spinx exists to make peoples’ lives easier. We think this will help.”

To learn more about the Spinx Xtras program, click here.

