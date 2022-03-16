“Stop the Bleed” Kits head to Ukraine from the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate former SWAT member and a Florida neurologist are teaming up to get stop the bleed kits into the hands of people who need them in Ukraine.

“When I’m in the hospital I do everything I can to help people, but this is on a different scale,” Dr. Lana Faktorovich said. “This is the biggest humanitarian crisis we’ve seen in decades.”

“Especially over there, in a war situation, you’re your own first responder,” Chad Ayers said.

Chad Ayers, co-founder of Proactive Response Group, said you can bleed out in 3 to 5 minutes. “If I can save just one life that it was worth sending all of these kits over there.”

Dr. Faktorovich started a non profit, teaming up with her friend and Boca Raton Hospital to supply Ukraine with medical supplies, medication and now “stop the bleed” kits. Her husband took one of Proactive’s Stop the Bleed classes years ago and brought a kit home. A kit this neurologist and Ukrainian native stumbled upon when her home country needed it most.

“My husband bought to stop the bleed kits for us, and I was in one of our rooms and I found the stop the bleed kit and I was thinking this is genius, this is what we need,” Dr. Faktorovich said.

These kits are meant to be carried by civilians and soldiers and will be dispersed in Poland to the boots on the ground.

The non profit is working with the Polish American Medical Society and Global Empowerment Mission. Click here to donate.

