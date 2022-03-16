Advertisement

Upstate Home destroyed during fire on Tuesday evening

Crews investigate a house fire on Poplar Creek Drive in Spartanburg County
Crews investigate a house fire on Poplar Creek Drive in Spartanburg County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire along Poplar Creek Drive on Tuesday, according to the Hilltop Fire Department.

Hilltop Fire Department Chief Donald Millis said they responded to the fire at around 6:04 p.m. They arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, but sadly, the house was a total loss.

According to Millis, one firefighter was checked out for minor injuries following the incident. He added that they expect him to be alright.

