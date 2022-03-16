Upstate Home destroyed during fire on Tuesday evening

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire along Poplar Creek Drive on Tuesday, according to the Hilltop Fire Department.

Hilltop Fire Department Chief Donald Millis said they responded to the fire at around 6:04 p.m. They arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, but sadly, the house was a total loss.

According to Millis, one firefighter was checked out for minor injuries following the incident. He added that they expect him to be alright.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.