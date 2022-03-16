Advertisement

Upstate’s first one-top veteran resource center breaks ground Wednesday

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate’s first one-stop veteran resource center is taking a big step as it breaks ground for its new hub in Greenville.

Upstate Warrior Solution’s Rupert Huse Resource Center, named after a Greenville Army veteran, will be a place where veterans alike are able to find the resources they need to make their transition from military to civilian life easier.

The veterans center will offer jobs, housing, mental health services, like suicide prevention, all in one location instead of being spread across the Upstate.

The hub will be located off of Pelham Road.

We’re told the economic impact of the center is estimated at more than $20 million dollars per year by 2030.

