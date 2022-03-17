Advertisement

AP source: Freeman, Dodgers agree to $162 million, 6-yr deal

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado...
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Freeman, Carlos Correa, and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman is headed home to Southern California and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The free-agent first baseman has agreed to a $162 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been announced by the team.

The 2020 National League MVP helped the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight NL East title last season and their first World Series championship since 1995.

