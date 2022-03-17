Bon Secours St. Francis need public’s help identifying health concerns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate hospital system is asking the public for help to identify health concerns in the Greenville area.

Bon Secours St. Francis does this every few years and it is important for people to speak up. The last time they did this the biggest issues were access to healthcare, homelessness and addiction, and they expect addiction will remain a big concern.

Michael McClain, director of community engagement at the Phoenix Center, has been witnessing the challenges of addiction every day.

“We at phoenix center are serving 5000 people each year in our various treatment programs,” said McClain. “Many of those folks are struggling with a combination of substance abuse and mental health concerns.”

He says substance abuse is more prevalent now than ever because it is amplified by the pandemic.

In 2019, Bon Secours St. Francis Health needs assessment identified addiction as the top concern for Greenville County.

“Our partners at the Phoenix Center and other partners that we have and collaborate with is really showing that not only addiction but addiction and behavioral health are not the same,” said Pastor Sean Dogan, community health director for Bon Secours, “but have some parallels and we see that to still be a major issue.”

The hospital conducts the assessment every three years gauging the major health needs of the community.

“We’ve partnered with the Greenville free medical clinic where we have a nurse practitioner there. We’ve also formulated behavioral health assessments to really look at the behavioral health of our community.”

The hospital is now seeking community input for the 2022 survey.

