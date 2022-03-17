Brothers charged in 2013 Upstate cold case homicide, sheriff says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two brothers responsible for the shooting death of a man from 2013 have been charged, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

Edward Henry Goldsmith was murdered outside of his friend’s apartment on Jan. 19, 2013. Deputies said after the initial investigation, the case went cold and has remained unsolved for the past nine years.

Sheriff Lewis said as of Thursday morning on March 17, 2022, Bleshus Dravius McKinney, 32, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy. He is currently being housed at the Greenville County Detention Center.

We’re told warrants have also been obtained for Bleshus McKinney’s brother, Deunte Jonmel McKinney, 29, however, he has not yet been formally charged due to his current incarceration at Kershaw Prison on unrelated charges.

Investigators learned the shooting of Goldsmith followed a dispute over the sale of drugs, according to Sheriff Lewis. Prior to the shooting, Goldsmith engaged in a narcotics-related transaction with the suspects, causing him to believe he was ripped off. Deputies said the McKinney brothers went to the apartment complex for the purpose of meeting up with Goldsmith and shot him to death.

Sheriff Lewis mentioned that this incident makes for the Sheriff’s Office’s sixth successfully cleared cold case that they have made since the cold case unit’s inception in August 2020. There are currently 92 active homicide cases assigned to the cold case unit.

Victims whose cases have been solved by the cold case unit since Aug. 2020. (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

