Coroner identifies 81-year-old bicyclist hit by car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man died in the hospital Monday after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

On March 14, 81-year-old Bernd Kurt Scheumann was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Highway 414 near Bates Road, according to the coroner. Mr. Scheumann was airlifted to Prisma Health Hospital where he passed that same day.

We’re told this case is still being investigated by the coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

