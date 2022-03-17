CurTec to establish U.S. manufacturing operations in Oconee County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - CurTec announced it is establishing a U.S. manufacturing operations for the first time in Oconee County to increase capacity to support growing demand.

“South Carolina’s friendly business climate and talented workforce continue to attract companies from around the world. We welcome CurTec and the 32 new jobs they will bring to the Palmetto State, and we look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.” said Go. Henry McMaster.

Based in Rijen, Netherlands, and founded in 1991, CurTec is a manufacturer of sustainable, high-performance packaging. The company produces plastic drums, pails and jars for leading pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals and food ingredient companies.

“By starting manufacturing in the U.S., CurTec is taking the next step in strengthening our market position, increasing our service level to new and existing customers and decreasing the carbon footprint of our operations.” CEO Bart Van Berkel said, “We are excited with the opportunities that Oconee County presents with a talented workforce, a strong commitment to technical education and wonderful location with recreation opportunities providing a rich quality of life. We look forward to becoming a partner and sought-after employer in the community.”

CurTec is a Good Manufacturing Practice Certified company committed to helping customers securely protect, identify and market their valuable products.

They said operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.