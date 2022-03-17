Felon wanted for hit-and-run arrested in Asheville, police say
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon in possession wanted in a recent hit-and-run crash was taken into custody Wednesday.
Dominique Tirrell Degree was located near the Ledgewood Village Apartments around 5:30 p.m., according to police. Police found a Charter Arms revolver that was reported stolen in Georgia in Degree’s possession. Police said they also found almost 5 grams of crack cocaine and $612.
Degree was charged with the following charges:
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possession of stolen firearm
- Reckless driving
- Hit and run
Police said Degree was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center with a secured bond of $8,500.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.