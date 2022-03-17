Growing Greenville: Gateway project combining public, private power to create new city entrance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The next time the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is in town, fans could be met with a very different entrance to Greenville.

The Greenville Gateway Project is a massive private-public partnership is looking to revitalize the strip coming off of I-385 onto E. North Street.

Take a look at the slideshows below to find out what types of transformations the designers have in mind:

Autoplay Caption

Autoplay Caption

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.