Hurt Macon County firefighter heads home after more than a month in hospital

OTTO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A firefighter who was injured while battling a wildland fire in February is headed home today.

Chief Terry Rholetter of the Otto Fire and Rescue in North Carolina received several burns while battling the fire on February 12 in Macon County.

Today, the Otto Fire and Rescue posted on its Facebook page that he is now headed home.

