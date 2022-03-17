Issue of teacher raises in spotlight as SC lawmakers approve first version of new state budget

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “We don’t realize how much teachers go through.”

Dr. Lineika Musalini has 2 kids in high school in Anderson District 5.

“They like all of their teachers, they always have,” she told FOX Carolina.

She says a proposed $4,000 raise for teachers in the SC state budget is something she’d support as a mom.

“It’s 100% important,” she said. “I think, you know, that we don’t invest enough in our children’s educations. Especially in public school.”

“This is great that they’re being rewarded for their time and their commitment,” she added.

But some officials say it may not be that simple.

“You’re always following it, but you know it can kind of change on a dime,” said Anderson 5 communications director Kyle Newton, talking about the state’s budget.

Newton says even before this, they were doing everything they could to keep staff.

“We’ve added additional steps to the salary schedule,” he said. “That really rewards those veteran teachers.”

“One thing we’ve also started doing is hiring people a lot earlier than we have in the past,” he went on. “We hire more college seniors now than 5 or 6 years ago.”

He says Anderson 5 has just 10 vacancies right now. And raises could help reduce that even more.

The state budget promises to do just that.

But officials say there’s one big caveat: a proviso that says the cost of these teacher raises will be covered by both the state and the school districts--in a 75%/25% split.

“Especially now, it’s just so competitive,” Newton said. “It’s something we’ve faced with teachers, but not just teachers--bus drivers, custodians, support staff.”

According the the proviso, that 75/25 split is based off a a district’s taxpaying ability, which is something school officials say could mean they end up covering much more than the 25% cost of those teacher raises, which is money some just don’t have.

