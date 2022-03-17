Judge grants bond for friend of Murdaugh, Cory Fleming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fellow attorney of Alex Murdaugh, Cory Fleming, was granted bond by a judge Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, March 16, the South Carolina State Grand Jury indicted Cory Fleming in connection with the settlement in the death of Murdaugh’s housekeeper. He is being charged with the following charges:

Money laundering

Computer crimes

Criminal Conspiracy

False statement or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance transaction

Breach of trust

Judge Allison Lee granted Fleming a surety bond of $100,000 with 10 percent cash option. Fleming also is not allowed to leave the state and will be forced to surrender any passports.

Judge Lee said there will be no contact between Fleming and the Murdaugh family or the Satterfield family.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.