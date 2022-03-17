Advertisement

Man charged for stolen vehicles, stolen boat in Buncombe County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested a man on numerous charges related to stolen property and larceny, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, William Melvin Reese II was received a total of 21 criminal charges.

Deputies worked with the Hendersonville Police Department and were able to find and recover a stolen 2018 Jeep Trackhawk, which was valued at about $100,000. It was stolen from BMW of Asheville on February 19, according to deputies. Detectives knew that Reese was driving the stolen Jeep and received several tips from local businesses that helped assist in the investigation, according to deputies.

They said detectives also recovered a boat that was stolen by Reese from the Mills Gap Road area.

Reese was also charged with the following: possession of stolen motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle, preparation to commit breaking and entering into motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was executed on the stolen vehicle and they recovered several items including: a CK-100 Auto Keys Pro Tool computer, several key fobs, a kit to make key fobs, several stolen tags, schematics for carving vehicle keys, a book containing vehicle signal codes, and an illegal substance.

Deputies said during this investigation, they learned that Reese was trained as a LockSmith.

