NCAA tournament open practices begin today

NCAA tournament open practice
NCAA tournament open practice(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention college basketball fans! Open practices for the NCAA tournament start today with open practices.

Bons Secours Arena is opening up Thursday for fans to watch their favorite teams prepare for the big game.

Practices start at 11 a.m. and is free to the public. Here’s the list for practice times:

  • 11-11:40 am – Jacksonville St
  • 11:45 am-12:25 pm – Miami (FL)
  • 12:30-1:10 pm – Auburn
  • 1:15-1:55 pm – Southern California
  • 3:25-4:05 pm – Duke
  • 4:10-4:50 pm – Michigan St
  • 4:55-5:35 pm – Cal St. Fullerton
  • 5:40-6:20 pm – Davidson

Seats are first come first serve.

With thousands of fans expected in downtown Greenville, parking may be a hassle. To fix this, there will be free parking and shuttle services from the Greenville Convention Center.

The shuttle runs from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday. This shuttle service will also be extended for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

