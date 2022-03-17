New Development Raises Concerns in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the Laurens County Planning Commission approved plans Tuesday night for a new subdivision, it raised concerns among residents.

Covey Chase includes 438 single-family homes in northern Laurens County. Approval of the project came as construction continued on Durbin Meadows, another subdivision in the Fountain Inn area, which will include 940 single-family and townhouses. These proposed subdivisions are among several recently approved by county leaders.

Nancy Garrison attended the commission meeting to voice her concerns.

“We like our peace and quiet. We don’t like all the traffic,” Garrison said. “It’s not what the majority of your community wants.”

Commissioner Bobby Smith said the lack of zoning laws prevents the planning commission from rejecting many development projects like these but he welcomes the growth.

“For a long time, there was no growth in this county,” Smith said. “Not to blame anybody but they can get kicked down the road in dealing with some of these issues because we didn’t have them.”

Commissioner Ed Burns suggested that the commission invite a representative from the SC Department of Transportation to inquire about the required traffic studies on the impact of proposed housing developments.

“I made the comment that they must be coming in the middle of the morning to do their studies when no one is around,” Burns said. “Come at 6:00 to 8:00 o’clock in the morning or 4:00 to 6:00 o’clock in the evening and do their studies then.”

Smith and Burns said it is inevitable that county leaders will revisit the possibility of zoning laws although voters overwhelmingly rejected the issue in 2002.

