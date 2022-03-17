North Carolina wildlife officials confirm avian flu cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Wildlife experts in North Carolina have confirmed that birds in four separate counties have died from the avian flu.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release on Wednesday that a snow goose in Hyde County, a redhead duck in Carteret County, a red-shouldered hawk in Wake County, and a bald eagle in Dare County, have all died from the flu.

According to the news release, both the snow goose and redhead duck were observed with neurological signs consistent with avian flu prior to being euthanized.

The hawk and eagle were found dead, Avian flu has been reported in 357 birds in 20 states this year.

