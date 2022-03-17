Advertisement

NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest killed in a crash in Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says a 13-year-old was the driving pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people.

National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

