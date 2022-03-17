Suspect taken to hospital after crashing while trying to escape police

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect was taken to the hospital after they crashed their vehicle in an effort to escape from police, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Limestone Courts on an “attempt to locate” call at 11:34 a.m. They said the caller advised that a man named Michael Sean Logan Jr. was at the complex in a stolen vehicle.

Police said Logan had escaped from police the night before in a stolen black 2016 Mazda 6.

According to police, as officers approached the area, the lieutenant on shift observed a car fitting the description on Cherokee Ave. approaching 3rd Street, so the officer activated his blue lights.

The suspect then speed down Cherokee Ave. and disregarded the traffic light at 6th Street and hit a 1999 Ford Explorer.

Both Logan and the driver of the Explorer were taken to Spartanburg Regional.

Police said troopers will handle the investigation and the charges.

